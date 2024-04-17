The Married at First Sight season 17 reunion continues to be contentious with Clare Kerr taking aim at ex-husband Cameron Frazer and Brennan Shoykhet’s double date plans.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, April 17, tell-all episode, Clare, 27, reveals what she knew about Cameron and Brennan’s post-MAFS dating life.

“Brennan and I went over to Union Station, maybe, a week or two,” Cameron, 33, tried to explain before Brennan’s ex-wife, Emily Balch, interrupted in tears.

After Cameron asked if he “should continue” in light of Emily’s meltdown, an equally emotional Clare told him to keep speaking and “[continuing] to lie.”

“[He is lying about] everything,” Clare says before directly addressing Brennan, 28. “You wanted to f—k my best friend. You told Cameron and [then] Cameron lied about it. We were in the hot tub together. Cameron, is it true or is it not?”

She continued, “I don’t expect you to tell the truth at this point. I don’t.”

Cameron was confused at Clare’s allegations, and Clare then clarified her accusation to note that Brennan was “f—king other people.”

“First I wanted to f—k other people, then you just said now I actually did f—k someone else. Which one is it?” Brennan replied, denying the accusations. “I never f—ked anyone [and] I never said that I wanted to f—k anyone. I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Clare stressed that “either way” Brennan had been married at the time before Emily, 29, chimed in. According to Emily, her now-ex claimed he also wanted to “f—k [her] best friend” and told costars Cameron and Austin Reed about his feelings.

“You just admitted before that rumor was clearly not true,” Brennan said to his ex in the clip.

Brennan and Emily were matched on season 17 of Married at First Sight, which was set in Denver. While Emily was immediately drawn to her stranger spouse, revealing on their wedding day that he was her physical type, Brennan did not feel the same and was hesitant to move in with Emily to a shared apartment.

At one point during the season, Clare — in the middle of her separation from Cameron early on the season — confessed that she heard that the two men were planning to go on a double date. During the gossip session, Clare inferred that the date was happening soon. Cameron and Brennan, meanwhile, later asserted during a cast gathering that they were making a potential plan once both divorces were finalized.

During the first part of the season 17 reunion on April 10, Emily accused Brennan of being “controlling” during their marriage and saying “hurtful things.” He did apologize for his actions, claiming he “didn’t express [himself] in a way that was conducive to [them] ending or staying together.”

The Married at First Sight season 17 reunion continues on Lifetime Wednesday, April 10, at 8 p.m. ET.