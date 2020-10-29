Karen and Miles decided to stay married during the Wednesday, October 28, finale of Married at First Sight, but when they dropped by the reunion, she admitted that she was very hesitant before getting married.

During the premiere, the 30-year-old discovered Miles’ identity before the show — and was able to look at his Instagram. Immediately, she said that that Miles, 26, wasn’t her “type” — and almost didn’t walk down the aisle.

“I was freaking out — not only because I figured out who Miles was but honestly when I looked at his Instagram, I was like, ‘Oh man, this guy seems like he’s, like, sharing more than I’m typically used to,’” Karen reveals in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the reunion. “So, in my mind, I’m like, ‘Am I making the biggest mistake of my life?’ It just was a very, very emotionally overwhelming moment but I still wanted love, still wanted to find my happy ending, so I still walked down that aisle.”

While she did say “I do,” Karen had her guard up for much of the season — but she wouldn’t do anything differently.

“I don’t [feel like I was closed off]. I am more reserved. At the end of the day, I have to be true to myself and make sure that I am comfortable, first and foremost,” she explains in the clip above. “It’s one of those things that you can never really be prepared for. I thought it would be 10 times easier than when I originally signed up. The truth is, you don’t know fully, everything that you’re getting until you’re in that seat yourself.”

During Wednesday’s finale, the couple revealed that they had a tough journey connecting, both emotionally and physically, but being quarantined together brought them closer.

“The last four months have been hard, just emotionally, mentally, physically in some ways. It’s just been really, really hard,” the South Carolina native told Karen. “I’m glad that we went on this journey together. I could not have asked to have been paired with a more patient, caring person. I think that we have legitimate concerns and reasons why we could say no, but I don’t want to. I want to say yes. I want to say yes because of what we’ve seen in the last three or four weeks.”

She agreed, noting that his heart is something that allows her to “feel comfortable” and said she felt like their “marriage just started a few weeks ago.”

The Married at First Sight reunion special airs on Lifetime Thursday, October 29, at 8 p.m. ET.