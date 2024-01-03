Married at First Sight’s Becca and Austin are opening up about their religious differences in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, January 3, episode.

In the clip, the two sit next to each other on a couch while on a video call with Pastor Calvin Roberson, who asks Austin if he could see “other possibilities” when it comes to religion.

“One thing that we kinda connected on was the similarities between Christianity, Judaism and Islam,” he says. “So I’m somewhat agnostic in the fact that there are so many similarities, like they could all be the same thing. Like, who’s to say? Who knows? I don’t, that’s for sure.”

While Becca was raised Jewish but identifies as agnostic, Austin is Christian. Despite their differences, Austin notes that he’s “always open” to learning more regardless of his upbringing and afterlife beliefs.

Related: All the ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Still Together Today When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]

“I don’t think any of that affects how I care for you,” he adds. “Like, I can still love you regardless of whatever happens in the afterlife.”

Becca, meanwhile, gets visibly emotional, replying: “And I’m thankful for that, but I’m just saying, like, if he were paired with a Christian woman…”

Pastor Cal interjects to explain that the pair were chosen as a match because “we felt that you would be compatible.” He tells the couple that the “only reason” they are showing “this kind of emotion” is because of the “deep passion” they feel for one another.

“Austin the other night accidentally told me he loved me, but it was a joke,” Becca says with a laugh. “He was really tired and he said, ‘Love you, goodnight.’”

Related: 'Married at First Sight' Babies: Pics Baby boom! These successful Married at First Sight couples didn’t stop at just tying the knot, but began growing their families after their nuptials. Season 1 stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have been open with their fans about their baby plans since wrapping the reality show, sharing both the good and the bad. The […]

When Pastor Cal notes that if the pair “didn’t care for one another,” this conversation wouldn’t be happening, Becca tearfully replies: “I’m feeling this way because I want us to work so badly.”

“And that’s what’s going to make you work, that is the thing that you need to hold on to,” Pastor Cal says. “The fact that you want this so badly. That is where you need to focus.”

Becca and Austin were matched together during season 17 of the Lifetime reality dating series and tied the knot when they met at the altar as strangers. They are two of the 10 people featured on this season of Married at First Sight, which is based in Denver, Colorado.

Becca and Austin previously got candid about their religious views in a November episode of the show.

Related: Wildest Dating Shows: From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to ‘Dating Naked’ Oh, the drama! Dating shows provide unrelenting amounts of entertainment in their most basic form. Add in nudity, a ticking timeline and the opportunity to explore a connection with multiple people, and there’s enough content to keep audiences on their toes forever. With odd formats come surprising romances. Bachelor in Paradise contestants Carly Waddell and Evan Bass […]

“I know that there might be differences there because I was raised Jewish but I’m personally agnostic, but I also know that those differences have caused me such anxiety before in past relationships. And with you, I don’t feel that,” she said.

Austin, who noted that he’s “plain old Christain,” added that his parents “didn’t exactly line up on faith.” He said that watching his parents navigate religion was beneficial considering he and Becca “might have differences in those areas.”

“We know we do,” Becca pointed out. “But, like, there’s so much else there, where in past relationships there hasn’t [been] and I’ve only looked for those commonalities, latched on to those commonalities and used those as a foundation — and that has failed me. I feel, like, by us building a foundation on all of the other aspects of our relationship and on all of our other strengths and everything else, we will be able to get through a lot.”

Married at First Sight season 17 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.