Married at First Sight‘s Becca and Austin are growing closer, but the bride is still trying to avoid talking about the hard stuff in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, November 29, episode.

In the clip, Becca and Austin hold hands on the beach while having a heart-to-heart, and she reveals that she usually tackles the hard stuff first. But much like getting married before dating, she’s trying a different approach as she and Austin grow closer.

“In past relationships, I think it’s been my go-to to rush in pretty quickly by way of, like, really deep, hard conversations,” she tells him. “There are topics that are important to me that, when I’ve dated people in the past, I do bring them up right away.”

Austin chuckles, indicating that’s not his approach at all. “To each their own, you know?” he says.

Still, Becca feels more secure in their bond now. “I know that there might be differences there because I was raised Jewish but I’m personally agnostic, but I also know that those differences have caused me such anxiety before in past relationships. And with you, I don’t feel that,” she says.

The couple don’t share a religion, but that doesn’t seem to concern Austin. “I’m just, like, plain old Christian,” he replies. “But my parents didn’t exactly line up on faith, so seeing how they maneuvered those topics, like, I think that is beneficial especially considering we might have differences in those areas.”

“We know we do,” Becca points out. “But, like, there’s so much else there, where in past relationships there hasn’t [been] and I’ve only looked for those commonalities, latched on to those commonalities and used those as a foundation — and that has failed me. I feel, like, by us building a foundation on all of the other aspects of our relationship and on all of our other strengths and everything else, we will be able to get through a lot.”

Austin says they’re on the same page, adding, “I agree 100 percent. I think we are learning how one another communicates, and I think the best way to do that is starting with the small issues and then moving to the big ones.”

Becca continues the conversation by telling her husband that she’s “not extremely worried” about how the “issues” they haven’t talked about might impact their relationship. “I feel like we are strong and I feel like we’re so understanding of each other, and this time will only make that better,” she says.

While they aren’t diving into all the tough stuff just yet, Becca had to immediately open up to her new husband about her health issues, including endometriosis and an autoimmune disease that affects her spine. While dining with her family the day after the wedding, her loved ones said she downplays her debilitating pain. However, Austin took that news in stride with her friends and family saying he earned their approval when he said he’d do his research and planned to reach out to her family with questions.

Married at First Sight season 17 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.