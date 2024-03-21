Maggie Rogers has some fans convinced her latest single is connected to Taylor Swift‘s Red era with one key detail.

Following the release of “So Sick of Dreaming” from her upcoming album, Don’t Forget Me, Rogers, 28, opened up about the inspiration behind the “sassy” voice note featured in the bridge.

“I loved concocting this sassy, camp-y narrator,” she wrote in a newsletter that was later shared via Instagram on Wednesday, March 20. “Something so Clueless and Shania [Twain] about the whole thing in a way I couldn’t resist.”

Rogers explained that the voicemail was “originally just supposed to be an instrumental placeholder,” but she and her producer laughed so much hearing it back that they decided to leave it in. “I think you can hear how much fun I was having,” she added.

In the recording, Rogers calls up a friend to describe a date gone wrong. “So he calls me up 15 minutes before the reservation and says he’s got Knicks tickets instead,” she says. “I mean, I was at the restaurant. So I took the steaks to go, I had two martinis at the bar. And went to meet my friends down the street. What a loser. … And by the way, the Knicks lost.”

While Rogers referenced iconic ’90s pop culture moments in her explanation, some listeners couldn’t help but draw a line between Rogers’ latest track and Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” originally released in 2012. Swift, 34, later rerecorded the song for Red (Taylor’s Version), which dropped in 2021.

Swift’s breakup anthem includes part of a conversation that starts in a nearly identical way to the voicemail featured on Rogers’ song. “So he calls me up and he’s like, ‘I still love you,'” Swift says. “And I’m like, ‘I just, I mean, this is exhausting, you know? Like, we are never getting back together. Like, ever.’”

“It’s giving Taylor’s voicemail in we are never ever getting back together… in the BEST way. Everyone say, ‘thank you Maggie!!!'” one fan wrote in the comments section of Rogers’ post.

Her new single may not have been directly inspired by Swift, but Rogers is a known fan. She covered Swift’s “Tim McGraw” in 2018 for a Spotify Singles session.

“This song is classic songwriting at its finest and has meant so much to me for the last 10 years. I hope you love it as much as I do,” Rogers gushed via Instagram at the time while promoting her cover.

Her interpretation earned Swift’s approval right away. The pop star thanked Rogers via her Instagram Story, calling the performance “heavenly.”

Both artists are gearing up to release new albums this spring. Rogers’ third studio record drops on April 12, one week before Swift releases her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department.