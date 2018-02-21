A family secret. As soon as Maisie Williams learned how Game of Thrones will end, she had to tell one person — her mom!

The HBO star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, February 20, and talked about her reaction when she first read the script for the finale of the medieval fantasy. Williams, 20, is currently shooting the drama’s final season, and when Kimmel asked how many episodes there will be she said, “I know how many there are, but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you guys how many there are.”

The late-night host asked if she knew what’s in store for the HBO hit series. “I do, I know the end of Game of Thrones,” the actress, who plays Arya Stark, said as the crowd cheered.

Kimmel addressed the reports that the president of HBO said that multiple fake endings were being shot and there were multiple fake scripts to prevent the real finale from being leaked. “Well, I heard this and I immediately thought, ‘I don’t think we’ve got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,'” Williams said. “But as we know, sometimes presidents don’t always tell the truth.”

The Book of Love star also talked about where she was when she learned about the characters’ fate. “I was in my bed, I think, just like reading. It’s just surreal, to be honest,” she said. “Being with this show for so long and then it also having the following that it does, everyone is just waiting for this moment and you read it and it’s incredible.”

The actors are told not to share the scripts with anyone — but Williams might’ve broken that rule. “Actually, I sent my mom the scripts,” she said, adding that she teased her mom at first before giving in and sending it her way.

“Are you allowed to give your mom?” Kimmel, 50, asked. The actress quipped: “Probably, not actually. They say don’t give them to anyone.”

According to HBO, the final season of Game of Thrones will only have six episodes. Season 8 of the series will air in 2019 and be four episodes shorter than all of its other previous seasons. The show first premiered in 2011.

