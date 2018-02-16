Everything changed for Khloé Kardashian in 2017, which means everything also changed for her best friend Malika Haqq. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, February 18, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Haqq, 34, reveals that she’s upset about how much they’ve drifted apart.

“We don’t spend a lot of Malika and Khloé time. We spend a lot of Malika, Khloe and the guy time,” Malika tells Khloé, 33, referencing her beau Tristan Thompson. Tristan and Khloé are expecting their first child together, and she moved to Cleveland, Ohio, earlier in the year to live with him.

“I think sometimes the people you spend the majority of your time with become priority because they’re right in front you,” Malika says. “I don’t want to come secondary. If I want to talk you, maybe I don’t want to talk to you in front of all the guys.”

She then tells Khloé she feels like the move has been “a bit of a strain” for their friendship.

“I don’t want to blame you because you moved, that’s so childish, but I think it’s hard. You and I went from seeing each other how many times a week, to like, seeing each other every other month. I want to be around you and spend time with you.”

When Khloé asks, “Why don’t you just say that?” her BFF starts to cry. Khloé then gets up off the couch and hugs her, asking her to stop crying.

“Regardless of if I agree with everything she’s saying, her feelings are her feelings, and I’m never going to invalidate them. So if Malika feels like I’m not good at giving her that individual one-on-one time, I have to be more aware of that and I have to make a better effort,” Khloé said in an interview segment. “You know what, life does get in the way, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think we all have to be secure with our roles in each other’s lives and just be OK with that.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

