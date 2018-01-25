Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon first broke the news to boyfriend Josh Efird that they were expecting, and on the Friday, January 26, episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, she has to tell her mother.

“Are you freakin’ jokin’ me right now?” Mama June Shannon asks her daughter when Pumpkin tells her she’s going to have a baby. “I mean, what’s the plans? What you do want to do? Are you gonna keep it?”

Pumpkin doesn’t even think twice when her mom asks. “No ifs, ands or buts about it, I am keeping this baby,” she answers.

“I mean, I know that’s the right thing to do and that’s what we’ve always done … but I just want to make sure that that’s the right thing that you want to do,” June says. She also brings up the point that her daughter is only 17 years old, meaning this “ain’t the ideal situation.” However, Pumpkin reassures her mom that she does plan on finishing high school.

“I’m gonna do what I have to do to make life better for me, Josh and the baby,” she says. When her mom asks her how Josh reacted, Lauryn lets her know that the conversation “went OK.” When Lauryn told her boyfriend during last week’s episode, he had a breakdown and stated, “This is is not good.”

However, if Mama June has a say, he’ll be supportive no matter what. “Josh has a stern talking coming to his ass. He’s fixing to shape up or ship out,” she tells the camera.

Josh and Lauryn welcomed their daughter, Ella Grace, on December 8. “Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl,” Lauryn tweeted. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!