Nothing but the necessities. Mama June Shannon and her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson aren’t afraid to speak their minds or show off their bags. The stars of Mama June: From Not to Hot revealed what they carry around with them on a daily basis, and spoiler alert, “it’s a lot of s—t,” according to Mama June. Watch the video above and check out what the reality stars have in their bag below!

The Goods

Mama June: “It actually holds everything, as you all can see. I have to have this because being blind … I kind of just throw all my junk in it and ride with it. It can be a book bag, it can be a purse, whatever.”

Alana: “It’s just a black little shoulder bag. I got it from Old Navy for, like, 25 bucks. I’ve probably had it since last year. Like, back in, like, February.”

Never Leave Home Without It

Mama June: “A real staple is you’ve got to have something from Starbucks. My salted almonds, oh, my God, are the best. There’s probably three or four of those in here. Tylenol because you have a long stressful day. Sunglasses. They are old woman glasses but look, when your vision’s going, you got to do what you got to do.”

Alana: “Your girl always needs Kleenex so we got some. I always want gum so we got the gum. This is the five spearmint one. This is my favorite gum ever. We got a sucker because I always have suckers on me, I don’t know, I love suckers. ”

Thanks for the Memories

Mama June: “I do have something here from Geno [Doak]. That’s a necklace he bought me when we went on vacation and because it’s my favorite color … I kind of keep it close and I don’t wear it all the time.”

Alana: “This is my ticket to the Jake Paul concert because, best day of my life and you got to keep memories.”

Just a Spoonful

Alana: “The fact that I have a spoon. Why do I have a spoon?”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

