Jamie and Landon forever! Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith hosted an at-home concert on Sunday, April 5, performing multiple songs together.

About 40 minutes into their concert, which they streamed on Instagram Live, Goldsmith, 34, began playing the guitar to the 1999 hit song, “Only Hope.”

Moore, 35, first sang the Switchfoot song in A Walk to Remember, the 2005 Nicholas Sparks drama that she starred in alongside Shane West.

“This is a song I’ve sung one time, almost 20 years ago,” the Emmy nominee said before they began. “I think I sung it once in concert in the Philippines not that long after [the movie]. But I sang it once to record it.”

The This Is Us star also noted that she and Goldsmith are planning to include it when they begin her tour but “haven’t really quite figured out the right arrangement for it.”

After singing the hit — and receiving many excited comments from fans — she said that she wasn’t sure that it was done exactly right. “I’ll get it down — that was weird,” the actress said at the end of the song, although her husband told her that she “nailed it.”

Moore is set to head on tour for the first time in 13 years to promote her latest album, Silver Landings. In February, the actress admitted that she was looking forward to singing some of her older songs again on stage.

“I think [something] I’m most excited about is figuring out new arrangements for older songs so people will not be disappointed,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I really apologized a lot about my early work because I was embarrassed and being a teenager and not having creative control or not fully standing behind some of the choices that were made on my behalf. But I have found distance from that time in my life.”

She also shared with Us that she now has learned to embrace her younger self.

“The only reason that I’m here today 20 years later is because of 15-year-old Mandy and the music that she was singing and how I started out,” Moore said. “I love her. She’s a part of me and always will be and I carry her around. It’s important to acknowledge that and have affection for that time of my life.”