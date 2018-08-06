Margot Robbie never disappoints. The actress shared the first look of herself as the late Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — and she is the spitting image!

Robbie, 28, took to Instagram on Monday, August 6, to release the first photo of herself in character. Dressed in a black turtleneck sweater, a white miniskirt and matching go-go boots, she wears her long blonde locks down and poses in front of a large yellow door.

Set in Los Angeles in 1969, the crime film centers around a western TV actor named Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Rick lives next door to Sharon, who was murdered in her home by Charles Manson’s notorious cult.

DiCaprio, 43, shared a first look at him and Pitt, 54, on set via Instagram in June. The Oscar winners, who were among the first to commit to the flick, wore ‘60s-inspired outfits in their promotional image.

In addition to Robbie, DiCaprio and Pitt, the cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood includes Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Burt Reynolds and Al Pacino.

Tate was married to director Roman Polanski when she was killed in 1969. She was 26 years old and eight-and-a-half months pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26, 2019, two weeks before the 50th anniversary of Tate’s death.

