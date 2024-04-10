Margot Robbie is trading Barbie Land for the wild world of the iconic board game Monopoly.

The actress, 33, and her production company LuckyChap, which she runs with husband Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara, have a live-action feature film based on the real estate game in the works. Robbie and her team will produce the project alongside Hasbro Entertainment, who distributes Monopoly.

Monopoly has been around since 1935 and there have been endless iterations created of the board game. Players are tasked with buying property and collecting rent amongst their competitors while avoiding bankruptcy and jail.

Lionsgate, who owns the development rights for the film, had been searching for someone to pen the project since the media company acquired Hasbro’s film and TV arm eOne in December 2023. While no details about the potential plot have been shared, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson hinted that LuckyChap has some ideas in mind.

“I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap,” Fogelson said at CinemaCon on Wednesday, April 10. “They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

LuckyChap also released a statement to share their excitement, writing: “Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended. Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.”

Robbie’s attachment to the project comes less than a month after she and Lucky Chap were tapped to adapt the big screen debut of The Sims, which is one of the most popular games in the computer world.

From Monopoly to the Sims, it seems like Robbie can’t get enough of toy-themed movies following the success of her adaptation of the Barbie movie. Robbie starred as the titular character based on the iconic Mattel doll of the same name. Barbie earned more than one billion dollars at the box office in summer 2023. While Robbie was applauded by fans for her portrayal of Barbie, she confessed that she is taking a brief hiatus from acting.

“I think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while,” she said to Deadline in January. “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’”