Following Barbie’s explosive box office success, Mattel is ready to make its iconic toys part of a cinematic universe.

American Girl, Polly Pocket and the Magic 8 Ball all have films in the works — but Mattel’s Hot Wheels adaptation, which will be directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Bad Robot Productions alongside Warner Bros., may be the first to hit the big screen.

In July 2023, Robbie Brenner, head of Mattel Films, told Variety that the action flick — which is set to be released in July 2025 — will have “real characters that you can relate to, that are three-dimensional, that have emotional journeys.”

She continued: “Look at any J.J. Abrams movie. All of his movies have an incredible story and incredible characters. That was something that was important to him — to make a movie that’s not just going to be fun and exciting, but that has real emotion and real stakes to it.”

