It’s no longer just a Barbie world — Mattel’s Polly Pocket toy is now getting the live-action blockbuster treatment.

On the heels of Barbie’s 2023 movie success — the Warner Bros. film earned $162 million in its opening weekend — news of the upcoming Polly Pocket film has become even more prominent. The film, however, was initially announced in summer 2021.

“First of all, they are two of my favorite ladies ever,” Robbie Brenner told Variety in July 2023 of Lily Collins and Lena Dunham, who are set to star and direct the project, respectively. “It’s been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible.”

Brenner — who produced Barbie and runs Mattel Films — added: “Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the Polly Pocket movie:

What Is ‘Polly Pocket’ About?

The movie is reportedly about “a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.” The film, which is the first live-action version of Polly Pocket, will look to the ‘90s version of the toy for inspiration. Polly Pocket’s size has varied since its creation in the 1980s — it began as a micro-doll about an inch big that was stored in cute carriers — and its current slogan, “Tiny But Mighty,” still fits.

Who Is the ‘Polly Pocket’ Writer?

Dunham, who is both writing and directing the project, gushed over the opportunity in June 2021. “Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM,” Dunham to Variety at the time. “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

When Did Lily Collins Sign on to Play Polly Pocket?

Collins confirmed her role as Polly Pocket in June 2021. “Little Lil, big news. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true to announce this project!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a picture of her photoshopped into a Polly Pocket holder. “Can’t wait to dive into this pastel world.”

Is the ‘Polly Pocket’ Script Written?

Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2022 that she was finishing her second draft for the movie. “We have a lot of fun with the idea of what happens when a small person encounters a big world,” she explained.

The Girls alum teased that Collins’ character will be quite small. “Let’s just say Polly Pocket was at her best when she was the original teensy tiny ’90s size,” Dunham said. “They made her a little bigger now, which I support, because of choking hazards. But I’m writing ’90s tiny.”

Brenner confirmed to Variety in July 2023 that there is a completed script, which she called “great.”

Who Is Producing ‘Polly Pocket’?

Collins will serve as a producer on the live-action movie alongside Brenner and Kevin McKeon, who is part of the Mattel Films team. Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo will represent MGM (the studio behind the project) as producers, while Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen will serve as executive producers.

When Will ‘Polly Pocket’ Hit Theaters?

There is no release date set for Polly Pocket. Amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the project has not yet begun filming.

When Did Mattel Acquire Polly Pocket?

The Polly Pocket doll and accessories were designed by Chris Wiggs in 1983. The toy line was originally licensed by England’s Bluebird Toys before being acquired by Mattel in 1998.