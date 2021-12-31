Bonjour belle! Lily Collins is one of the most buzzed-about stars of the moment — and while her on-screen work is undoubtedly fabulous, so is her red carpet style sense!

That Red Dress! The Green Trench! The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

The 32-year-old actress first stepped — er, crawled — onto the Hollywood scene as a two-year-old in the 1985 television sitcom, Growing Pains. It wasn’t until 2009 that the England native got her big break in the biographical sports drama, The Blind Side, and started to make her mark on the red carpet.

The rest is history. Phil Collins’ daughter has appeared — and starred in — countless films through the years. She’s even earned nominations and awards for her movies and shows, including the Hollywood Film Award for Rules Don’t Apply in 2016 and a Golden Globe nomination for Emily in Paris in 2020.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship

As Collins’ career has evolved from minor to lead roles through the years, her style has followed suit. These days, she tends to stick to designs that are feminine, with a touch of edge. In a 2017 interview with InStyle, she described her style aesthetic as “quite eclectic.”

She continued: “I like mixing and matching vintage with modern, and trying to find my own voice with all the antiquities and oddities that I have.”

In a 2020 interview with Coveteur, Collins opened up about how her acting roles subtly influence her personal fashion choices. “I think every character that I play informs me of new fashion personalities, if you will,” she told the outlet. “When I did Mortal Instruments, and it was more gothic and dark—there was a lot of black and leather and stuff like that—I started incorporating more of a darker ‘rock and roll’ feel. Then when I did Mirror, Mirror, it was obviously more princess-y and more feminine and regal.”

Every Time Lily Collins Has Defended ‘Emily in Paris’ Against Critics Since Its 2020 Debut

“And then Emily,” she continued. “Oh my god, working with Patricia Field, it was like patterns and colors and textures and designers and just all of those things all at once, and it was never too much for Emily. I get to express myself in different ways through my characters and through fashion.”

Keeps scrolling to see how Collins’ style has evolved through the years, from 2006 to today.