Fans of the hit TV series Law & Order: SVU might be seeing a very famous, very familiar face on their screens soon.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, October 4, star Mariska Hargitay — who plays the iconic Detective Olivia Benson — hinted at a possible Travis Kelce cameo in the near future on the NBC drama.

“I heard through the grapevine that he is a fan of the show,” Hargitay said, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “I think both brothers are.”

The actress went on to reveal that she’s been receiving possible story ideas featuring the three-time Super Bowl champ “left, right and center,” only adding to the speculation that Kelce could very well be expanding his acting repertoire by appearing on the beloved crime drama.

Last year, during a November episode of Kelce’s hit podcast “New Heights,” the famous brothers dished on their love for the series. (Fun fact: Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is also a well-known fan of the franchise, going so far as to name one of her cats after Hargitay’s iconic SVU character.)

“We watched enough Law & Order [growing up] that I think we got addicted to anything crime-related,” Jason, a former Philadelphia Eagles center, said at the time.

“Honestly, if Law & Order is on, I’ll just sit there for, like, five minutes and if I catch on, I am just there for an hour,” Travis added.

“If I ever just hear ‘dun-dun,” Jason chimed in, “I just sit down and ‘here we go.’”

Of course, the possibilities for a Travis cameo are truly endless — in fact, according to Hargitay, the football star doesn’t even have to play a character with a pulse.

“All the famous people, you know what they want? To be a dead body,” the actress dished during a Wednesday, October 2 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “It’s so weird.”

Not that Travis couldn’t act his way through an episode — the footballer has expanded his talents to include a gig hosting the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and an acting role in Ryan Murphy’s new FX series, Grotesquerie.

After 25 years, Law & Order is the longest-running crime-drama in television history. Hargitay reprised her role as Olivia Benson on season 26, which premiered on Thursday, October 3. In a recent interview with People ahead of the new season, Hargitay said she’s “privileged” to connect with fans “on such a personal level.”

“Having fans come up and say thank you for telling their story,” she said. “I think this show has shed a beautiful light because crimes thrive in darkness. It’s the light that heals it.”