Mark Ronson is hoping that Barbie will be Broadway bound.

Ronson, 48, said he would “absolutely” want to partake in a musical version of the movie while speaking with reporters at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14.

“I’m just waiting for the call,” he said. “It would be amazing. Greta [Gerwig] basically made a musical that’s without calling it a musical, so we would love it.”

Ronson and cowriter Andrew Wyatt took home the award for Best Song on Sunday for the track “I’m Just Ken!” performed by Ryan Gosling in the film.

“I think that we love music so much and we also love comedy. That’s our other bomb, but we’ve never been able to merge them,” Ronson said of the song, adding that the film’s script was “so inspiring” and the track “came to us pretty quickly.”

Ronson also noted that he doesn’t know if they’ll be “as lucky to get that kind of a script every time,” but they “really did love working on this.”

“Once we saw Ryan’s performance, as well, we were still making the song. We were like, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to have to dress the song up in the equivalent of a white mink and two sunglasses,’” he said. “And then we called Slash… basically we were so inspired by everything.”

Ronson gave a shout out to Gosling, 43, in his acceptance speech for the award.

“Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours,” Ronson said. “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”

He also gave thanks to director Gerwig, 40, saying, “The fact that you carved out 11 minutes for this prog-rock, power-ballad, dream-ballet, shred fest so the boys could cry and hold hands a little too, we’re really forever in your debt for that.”

While Ronson took home the Critics Choice award on Sunday, he previously lost his nomination for Best Original Song for both “I’m Just Ken” and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” at the 2024 Golden Globes earlier this month.

In a series of snaps from the awards show posted via Instagram, Ronson included a pic of his trash can that contained his acceptance speech seemingly ripped up. Although neither of his tracks took home the Golden Globe, the award went to Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, for another Barbie song: “What Was I Made For?”