Mark Ronson is taking his Golden Globes loss with a grain of salt.

“Gucci at the globes with my one true ❤️,” Ronson, 48, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 8, alongside a series of photos from the 2024 awards show.

Ronson began his slideshow with a photo of him and his wife, Grace Gummer, at the Sunday, January 7, ceremony, where the couple rocked all-black Gucci looks. He also included a video taken from the red carpet of him and Gummer, 37, smiling at one another.

While Ronson’s post began as a sweet recap of his date night, things seemingly took a turn on the third slide when he shared a picture of his trash can that contained what was appeared to be his acceptance speech. The paper was ripped up as it rested on the top of the container.

Ronson was nominated for Best Original Song for both the Barbie movie tracks “Dance the Night” and “I’m Just Ken” which are sung by Dua Lipa and Ryan Gosling, respectively. After posting the torn up speech, fans quickly took to the comments to give the songwriter some support following his loss.

“Aww, Mark!! I keep telling everyone I know, Mark Robson is getting an Oscar this year! I just feel it in my bones!!,” one user wrote, while another replied, “You don’t need no Golden Globes when you already proved to every listener the spectacular work that you and your team did for the movie score, congrats champ.”

While Ronson didn’t take home the Golden Globe, another Barbie song did. Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, won for their ballad “What Was I Made For?”

“I was not expecting this,” Eilish, 22, said during her acceptance speech. “Thank you to my brother, Finneas. You are the reason I am who I am. I wanna thank Greta [Gerwig] and Noah [Baumbach] for making this incredible film. I wanna thank Margot [Robbie] for being Margot that we know and love.”

When the Golden Globes announced the nominees in December 2023, Lipa, 28, gushed about how wonderful an experience to work on “Dance the Night” and how she “couldn’t be more grateful” just to be nominated. (Lipa also made an appearance in the film as Mermaid Barbie.)

“Getting the chance to write a song for a movie was so special,” the singer said in a statement. “Figuring out how to soundtrack this critical moment in the movie on Barbie’s ‘best day ever’ was like this big jigsaw puzzle that Mark, Andrew, Caroline and I had to fit together. The entire experience was completely different than writing one of my own songs, and it’s one that I’ll never forget.”

While Ronson missed out on a Golden Globe, he still has a chance to potentially take home multiple other accolades for his songs. Ronson is up for two Grammy awards for his work on Barbie including Song of the Year and Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media. Many believe “Dance the Night” and “I’m Just Ken” will receive Oscar nods. (The Oscar nominations have yet to be announced, they will be revealed on January 23, with the ceremony taking place on March 10.)

Ronson previously won a Golden Globe and Oscar in 2019 for his work on the hit song from the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga for their song “Shallow.”