Boston native Mark Wahlberg was confused about why Ben Affleck didn’t ask him to be in his Dunkin’ Superbowl ad, despite including fellow Bostonian Matt Damon and former New England Patriots player Tom Brady.

“I have no idea [why I wasn’t in the commercial],” Wahlberg, 52, said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, February 14. “I’m from the wrong side of the tracks, I think.” (Wahlberg grew up in the neighborhood of Dorchester while Affleck, 51, and Damon, 53, were raised in Cambridge.)

The Ted actor went on to say that he has been “trying to work [his] way into their good graces,” before noting he still thought the commercial was “very, very funny.”

“I think, hopefully, they’ll give me the call one of these days, but I’m still waiting patiently,” Wahlberg joked.

Affleck’s advertisement, which aired during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, showed the Gone Girl actor trying to become a popstar like his wife Jennifer Lopez.

The commercial begins with Jack Harlow sitting in the car with Affleck and telling him, “I don’t think you should do this.”

Affleck doesn’t take his advice and ends up walking into Lopez’s studio in an orange and pink Dunkin’ tracksuit alongside pals Damon and Brady, 46.

“What up?” Affleck quipped. “For your consideration, here comes the Boston Massacre. The DunKings!”

Despite Lopez, 54, having an embarrassed look on her face, Affleck proceeds to give shout outs to his “bandmates,” sharing that Brady is “Touchdown Tommy on the keys” while Damon is his “partner” who “needs no introduction.”

“It’s really hard to be your friend, man,” Damon replied before Affleck explained, “You said you were going to support me.”

After the group performs a hilarious theme song and Lopez kicks everyone out of the studio. Brady, Affleck and Damon are seen walking side by side on the street.

“You remember when I told you I’d do anything for you? This is anything,” Damon tells Affleck, who responds, “Chill, they’re naming a drink after us.” (Dunkin’ launched the DunKings menu on February 12.)

Following the ad’s release, Damon revealed that the Super Bowl ad was “clearly” not his idea.

“We had a lot of fun doing it, though,” Damon said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on February 13.

While the commercial was mostly Affleck’s idea, Damon shared that he did contribute one thing to the commercial.

[The line at the end] I actually said that to him when we were filming,” Damon explained. “And he just left it in. [It] was a perfectly-timed ad-lib that snuck its way into the ad’s final cut.”