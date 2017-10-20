“Can I come lay with you?” Javi Marroquin asked Kailyn Lowry in the beginning of the Friday, October 20 episode, of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. When he climbed in bed and tired to cuddle though, she was not having it. “No Javi, ew! Get out of my bed,” she said to him. “You’re so gross.”

Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Baby No. 3

They do end up laying in bed together to chat and he reveals to her that he’s optimistic about their future. “If there’s still hope, I think we owe it to our kids and our family to give this experience [a chance],” he says. She almost immediately cut him off, saying, “I don’t think there is.”

However, the two actually did seem to get closer this week after a heartbreaking challenge. Each cast member had to write a letter to their partner explaining everything they didn’t like about them. While resident therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino told them the letters were shredded, they actually were not.

Celebrity Splits of 2017

During a “Pulling the Plug” exercise, Javi was placed in a hospital bed as if he had gone brain dead due to an accident and Kail was brought in the room and had to read her letter aloud. She immediately began crying, telling Dr. Nicolino, “This is f—ked up,” and actually walked out.

Once she was forced back in, she cried through the entire drill — something that he was actually pleased about. “It was nice to get some emotion out of her,” he said afterward. “You never tell me how you feel … If you were to die, a part of me would die. You will always have a piece of my heart.”

Biggest Reality TV Villains Ever!

Divorce Court judge Lynn Toler later entered the house as well, informing the couples that she’d been watching them since the beginning of filming. She was honest with Javi, telling him he was smothering Kailyn and needed to back off if he ever wanted to make any type of relationship work.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!