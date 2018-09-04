First anniversaries! The three couples on Married At First Sight celebrated their one-month anniversaries with the cutest dates ever. The Tuesday, September 4, episode marked the halfway point for the experiment, so the stakes couldn’t be any higher.

Amber and Dave Relive Their Wedding Night

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty haven’t had the smoothest relationship, but Dave was looking to change that by planning the cutest anniversary date of all time. He took Amber back to where they got married to reminisce on when they first met and sleep in the bed they first slept in on their wedding night. The entire thing was a surprise, and Amber was shocked.

“I had no idea that he would even think of something like this,” she said.

They looked at their wedding photos and watched their wedding video in bed while eating their wedding cake. Seriously, goals.

Bobby Surprises Danielle

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd celebrated their one month with a cute gift exchange, but Bobby had a few other tricks up his sleeve to surprise his wife. He took her to the drive-in and when she went in to buy popcorn, he set up candles, pillows and flowers and got their wedding video to play on the big screen.

“I feel so thankful that Bobby is my husband,” Danielle said. “We are so perfect for each other so I couldn’t imagine it every other way.”

Bobby also gushed about his wife, and how amazing their first month of many together was. “The past four weeks have been without a doubt the best four weeks of my life,” he said. “We enjoy absolutely everything we do together and that’s irreplaceable.”

Tristan and Mia Dealt With a Big Move

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson also went on a cute date to celebrate their anniversary, but the majority of their air-time focused on the couple deciding whether or not to move to Houston. They made a pros and cons chart, and while discussing it, Tristan had some choice words about his wife’s family.

“There’s no benefit of me staying here. I’d rather be around my family than yours,” he said. “My family is a lot more laid back. Your family is more intense.”

Mia felt really pressured by the situation, but began to realize maybe the move was necessary for their future.

“I’m able to see in black and white what would be best for me and for us,” Mia said about the exercise. They agreed to make a visit to Houston before making a concrete decision but if they do move, Mia’s family is definitely not going to be happy.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

