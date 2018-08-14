‘Married at First Sight’ Recap: Amber Has No Interest In Dave’s Friends

No new friends! Amber Martorana told Dave Flaherty that she had no interest in being friends with his friends during the Tuesday, August 14, episode of Married at First Sight. Dave also wasn’t exactly keen on Amber’s choice of friends either, so this could spell trouble. Find out what you might have missed during this week’s episode!

Amber Dissed Dave’s Friends

Dave and Amber introduced each other to their friends, and it didn’t exactly go smoothly. Amber invited her friend Zachia and her husband over for dinner, and Dave could not get over Zachia’s “ball buster” attitude toward her husband. She wouldn’t let him have a drink and kept making comments to let everyone know that she wears the pants in the relationship.

“Dave has to know Amber and I are forever,” Zachia said. “They may actually get annoyed that I’m going to be here all the time.”

Dave was not into it, and said Amber’s friends “wouldn’t fit in well” with his group of friends. However, that didn’t matter to Amber because she didn’t even want to hang out with them. “I have my own friends already so I don’t feel like I need other friends,” Amber said to Dave, who was obviously taken aback.

The couple ended up hanging out with Dave’s friends, who really supported Amber and wanted her to feel included. Hopefully Amber will relax a little bit and open up to merging her social life with Dave’s, or else this probably won’t end well.

Tristan Made Mia Face His Mom

Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally were still working on the whole trust thing since Mia lied to her husband. Tristan needed a bit more closure, and made Mia tell his mom exactly what happened and why she lied. His mom needed to look Mia in the eyes and know her intentions. Once Mia explained herself, Tristan’s mother was relieved.

“I felt at ease that she was sincere and she was telling the truth,” his mom said. She also commented on how fast they had fallen for each other and how they say “I Love You” to one another, only after a few short weeks.

“Tristan doesn’t throw that word around casually at all,” she said. “It’s kind of quick for me.”

Are Bobby and Danielle Too Good to be True?

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are the only couple who really haven’t had a fight yet. They had a serious discussion about Danielle’s debt, but other than that it’s been smooth sailing.

“I’ve been married for two weeks and it feels easy,” Bobby said. Danielle added she can’t find anything she doesn’t like about Bobby.

“Anytime Danielle says anything positive about me, it makes my heart skip,” Bobby said. These two are definitely still in the honeymoon stage, so hopefully that doesn’t end anyime soon.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

