Trouble in paradise? Danielle Bergman was unable to show affection to Bobby Dodd, and it started to cause problems in their relationship during the Tuesday, September 18, episode of Married At First Sight. Bobby had been very vocal about his feelings toward his wife, and he needed her to start reciprocating.

Bobby and Danielle seemed to be totally in love and, up to this point in the series, have yet to have an argument. However, Danielle’s inability to show affection started to give Bobby some doubts.

“My parents are not super affectionate; there wasn’t a whole lot of ‘I love yous,’” she said. “I don’t want him to think that I don’t feel that way.”

The experts worried that the two were avoiding conflict, which could cause problems later on and encouraged Danielle to write her feelings down and read them to Bobby. However, after their chat with the experts, Danielle still was being quiet when Bobby professed his love to her.

“I wonder if she has the same feelings that I have,” Bobby said.

Amber Got Jealous — Again

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty were excited to go to the gym together, as working out is important to both of them. After Amber’s dance class, Dave met one of Amber’s friends, Ashley. The two engaged in small talk, and it made Amber uncomfortable.

“Seeing Dave talk to my friend, Ashley … I’m a little bothered by it,” Amber said. “Ashley’s a tall brunette and I know Dave likes tall brunettes.”

She professed her concerns to Dave, and apparently it led to a full-blown fight. “She’s more your type than I am,” Amber said

The experts showed the couple a clip of the way they communicate with one another to try to reassure Amber that Dave actually finds her attractive and to teach Dave how to navigate those conversations. Let’s hope it helped open their eyes to avoid more of these fights.

Mia Revealed Her Troubled Past

Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally also were shown a clip of one of their arguments so they could see how they really talk to each other. Tristan was shown yelling at Mia and she completely shut down. Seeing the video opened her eyes as to why. She said when she was young, her parents would yell at her and she would “shut down and not talk.”

“Their way of disciplining is a little bit different than most families,” she said, and added that she would get yelled at once or twice a week until she was 16. The revelation really upset Tristan, who started crying when his wife told him.

“I’m frustrated myself because of raising my voice to her, it was a stressor,” Tristan said. “I looked at this as a self-reflection to help me in every aspect of life.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!