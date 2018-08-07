For richer, for poorer! Danielle Bergman told Bobby Dodd about her immense credit card debt during the Tuesday, August 7 episode of Married at First Sight, and it could end their relationship. The couples all moved in with one another this week, and the struggles of regular life affected nearly every couple.

Bobby Is Worried About Danielle’s Debt

Bobby and Danielle decided that they would live at Bobby’s place, because he has more room for their two dogs. They didn’t argue while making the decision at all but both worried that their dogs wouldn’t like one another and it would cause them to break up.

“It could create a ton of stress for Bobby and I on day one of us living together,” Danielle said.

The dogs liked each other, but another unseen problem arose — financial hardship. Danielle admitted to Bobby that she is in credit card debt for $15,000 due to her traveling.

“It’s not my responsibility but unfortunately in a marriage, financial burden is financial burden,” Bobby said. “I didn’t want to use my savings to potentially pay off somebody’s debt.”

While they got over it for the meantime, they have a pretty tight budget that could cause problems in the future. Hopefully, Bobby’s feelings for Danielle are greater than his anger about paying off her debt because she got to have fun in her ‘20s and he saved up for his future.

Will Amber’s Cat Might Ruin Her Relationship?

Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana had the most trouble figuring out how to start their life together. Dave wanted Amber to move into his apartment, but she was hoping they’d get a new place together. Dave was also stressed about the amount of stuff she had and what Amber was spending money on.

“I don’t really want you to see everything I’m spending my money on,” Amber said. “You’ll see me wearing it.”

One of the biggest problems that arose was Amber’s cat. Dave said the cat was “more rambunctious” than he had hoped. The cat was ruining things in his house on day one, which set him off.

“Hopefully he loves her good side enough to get over her bad side,” Amber said. That’s an optimistic view, but it doesn’t seem like that will be happening anytime soon.

Mia Is All In

Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally are so in love. Tristan told Mia that last week, and Mia apparently has no problem reciprocating the “L” word.

“I feel loved when my wife tells me she loves me,” Tristan said. Their transition to life together was almost too smooth. They moved into his apartment and had so much fun doing it. The only thing that happened was Tristan joked about Mia’s choice of decor, which she didn’t take seriously. He even said he would be paying for the rent because Mia is moving into his place.

“That’s what big daddy is supposed to do for his queen,” Tristan told Mia. These two are so in love, and it totally shows.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

