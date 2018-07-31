Well, that was fast! Tristan Thompson told Mia Bally that he loved her within one week of being married during the Tuesday, July 31, episode of Married at First Sight. Also, see which couple almost called it quits after a nightmare salsa lesson that ended in a religious debate.

Tristan Tells Mia He Loves Her

Mia had some explaining to do to Tristan. It was revealed this week that she lied about her arrest. She previously stated it was a mistaken identity that caused her arrest, but in fact, the accuser was one of her exes.

“She lied to me and I feel betrayed,” Tristan said. “I’m just not sure if im able to stay in this marriage.”

However, the two worked it out, thanks to their unconditional love. Tristan even told Mia that he loved her, and she revealed the two had sex even though she was previously reserved physically. “He’s my rock. I’ve been more physical than I would in any other relationship ever,” Mia said.

Danielle Makes the First Move

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd haven’t had any struggles in their relationship thus far. They had great chemistry and were waiting until the right time to have sex.

“We’re just going to do what feels right,” Bobby said. “Sex should just happen.”

Danielle finally decided to make the first move and make it happen. She said she usually isn’t a leader, but was so attracted to Bobby that she stepped outside of her comfort zone. Bobby did make a comment that he’s into spur of the moment romance, so it seemed to be his style.

“We freaking did it on the honeymoon,” Danielle blushed as she told the camera.

Amber and Dave Butt Heads … Again

Dave Flaherty and Amber Martorana aren’t exactly doing great. It all started going south when Dave had a major meltdown at a salsa lesson. He was not into dancing said he wanted to “kill himself” during the lesson. “My arms are going to start throwing punches … I’m f–king done with this,” he said.

Amber was not into her husband’s behavior, but tried to play it cool. “Watching Dave overreact today, it’s hard for me to see. We’re supposed to be doing this to bond and have a good time, and I’m just feeling really uncomfortable,” she said.

That wasn’t the end of the bad date. At dinner, they brought up their religious values. Dave is pretty religious while Amber is not. She brought up her concerns when the topic came up, saying it was a “bigger issue” for Dave than her, and adding that many people who are religious are “hypocritical.” In response, he called her “judgmental.”

However, when he asked if she wanted to walk away from the marriage because of their different views, she said she wanted to be with him.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!