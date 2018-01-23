You marry a stranger. You go on a honeymoon. You start to figure out who you married … what could go wrong? On the Monday, January 23, episode of Married at First Sight, the newlyweds were getting to know their spouses—and some liked what they were learning more than others.

Jonathan (Still) Has Sex on the Brain, Ryan Just Has Sex

Molly told the cameras that she and Jonathan were taking the physical part of their relationship slowly. “I definitely want to sleep with my husband, eventually,” she said to the camera. Jonathan insisted he was willing to wait and continued to refer to Molly as “perfect.” He added that the more he got to know his new bride, the more he felt losing his job was “worth the risk.”

Meanwhile, Ryan and Jaclyn had been knocking boots since their wedding night. Ryan surprised Jaclyn with a trip to Dolphin Cove, which she loved, and the two seemed to be getting along smashingly. Shawniece and Jephte were on the other end of the spectrum, however, and really seemed to be struggling to connect.

Trouble in Paradise for Shawniece and Jephte

All three of the couples met up for some paddle boarding. Everything was going fine until Shawniece announced to the others that she considered herself more “outgoing and bubbly” than her husband. “That’s true. I’m not bubbly,” he said. The other couples tried to smooth over the comment, but landed with a thud on the floor. “I won’t be pressured into doing anything that I really don’t want to do,” he said.

Later, when Shawniece hopped off her paddle board and cut her foot, Jephte didn’t exactly run to her rescue. Instead of helping her, he told her she shouldn’t have gotten off the board and into the water. After she was feeling better, they all regrouped on the beach and she asked if any of the couples had sex yet. Ryan lied and said they hadn’t had sex yet. Molly was relieved to hear she and Jonathan weren’t the only ones waiting. Jaclyn was relieved that Ryan had lied.

Jaclyn Opens Up

That evening, Jaclyn revealed to Ryan that her ex-boyfriend had died not that long ago. “When Jackie tells me that her ex-boyfriend passed and it wasn’t that long ago, that’s very concerning to me,” Ryan said to the camera. In person though, he gave her a hug and said he was here for her. For her part, Jaclyn was worried that Ryan would then think that she would constantly be comparing him to her ex.

During a chat of their own, Shawniece and Jephte both got rather heated and ended up in a pretty big fight. Specifically, the fight was about whether they were friends or spouses. Jephte just didn’t like how much Shawniece was pushing him to move faster than he wanted. That seems to be becoming a theme. When Shawniece tried to high-five him after their chat, he said, “Don’t touch me” and stormed off.

Tell Us: Do you think Shawniece and Jephte are mismatched?

