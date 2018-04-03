There’s nothing a little group dinner can’t fix … right? The Tuesday, April 3, episode of Married at First Sight kicked off with the three couples meeting up for a meal. It was clear that things were pretty intense for all three couples. During the meal, Molly said the hardest thing about marriage for her was making statements and knowing they would start a fight.

Jonathan Flipped Out

When addressing what he thought was the hardest thing about marriage, Jonathan said he didn’t want to talk about it. It turned out he did, however, because that’s when he snapped. “The hardest part for me is getting rejected, constantly,” Jonathan snapped. “Yeah, this blows for me, but I’m stuck in it. So I’m going to keep trying. I’ve got to keep trying.”

Shawniece told him he wasn’t stuck and no one else said much. They put the spat aside, however, to enjoy some fun in the sun in Orlando. After roller coasters and butter beers, Molly and Jonathan bonded over their family histories – and suddenly, they seemed closer than ever.

Jacqueline and Ryan Hit NYC

Jacqueline and Ryan drove to New York City for a romantic getaway. Though they’d had some pretty intense fights, they were getting along very well during the trip. It seemed like they spent most of it making out on a horse-and-carriage ride in Central Park.

Shawniece and Jephte Get Lost in the Corn Maze

Shawniece and Jephte headed to Vermont, where they snuggled in bed while watching their wedding video. Things took a turn though, when they tried to make their way through a corn maze. Jephte just wanted to run around and Shawniece wanted to strategize. She ended up giving up and storming out.

Tell Us: Do you think Shawniece overreacted?

