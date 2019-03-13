Major bombshell! Kate broke some news that might end her marriage with Luke during the Tuesday, March 12 episode of Married At First Sight. All of the couples went on a mini-moon to reconnect this week. However, unlike previous seasons, all the couples stayed together in one house, which caused some drama. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

‘Married at First Sight’ Couples: Who’s Still Together?

Kate and Luke Reveal They’ve Had Sex

Kate and Luke have been mending their relationship. However, this week, Kate dropped a bombshell that explains everything. She revealed that she and Luke have been having sex since the honeymoon and it’s awkward because he acts resentful toward her after they do it. Luke asked her not to tell anyone about their sex life.

“It’s really difficult to not feel desired but then also have Luke try to initiate sex,” she said. “There’s a difference between wanting to want to have sex with your wife and wanting to have sex with your wife.”

She told the experts and kept it a secret from Luke because they were doing better and she was scared that once he found out she told them, they would get a divorce. “I can see so clearly why we were matched and how well we should have gotten along and I can just see us living a very exciting life together,” she said.

AJ Annoyed Everyone

AJ’s temper has caused major problems on the show. This week, when he found out all of the couples were sharing one house on the mini-moon, he freaked out. “I’m not looking forward to it,” he said. “This is going to be a bad weekend.”

He had a bad mood from the start, saying he was going to get a hotel room and drinking a lot on the trip. He kept making comments that made everyone uncomfortable. It only got worse when Stephanie went to bed early and no one was there to watch him.

“I think AJ is really lucky that Stephanie went to bed early last night,” Jasmine said. “If she would’ve stayed awake, he probably wouldn’t have behaved that way.”

Couples Who’ve Survived the Reality TV Curse

Jasmine Isn’t Satisfied by Will

Jasmine and Will get along, but haven’t had sex because Will said he needs a mental connection before he gets physical. Jasmine asked him deep questions and did a kissing exercise to try to increase their intimacy. However, Will said kissing her made him feel “awkward.”

“At this point, I think Will is using mental stimulation as a crutch,” she said, and worried he just didn’t want to be physical with her.

She brought up her frustration and he assured her it was just a misunderstanding.

“I would think that after 6 weeks of being married that my husband and I would have had sex,” Jasmine said. “I need affection and I need certain things.”

Kristine and Keith See Love in their Future

Kristine and Keith have had some rough patches, but overall their marriage has gone pretty smoothly. They have learned how to work as a partnership, and it even led to Keith admitting he sees love in their future.

Reality Stars Who Dated Stars From Other Shows

“We can say ‘l-o-v,’ we’re just missing the ‘e.’ We’re getting there, we’re just not there yet,” he said.

On the mini-moon, they got the most private room and were definitely enjoying it despite all of the drama.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime (produced by Kinetic Content) on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!