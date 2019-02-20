Trouble in paradise! Kristine freaked out on Keith for during the Tuesday, February 19 episode of Married At First Sight. She was sick of doing everything for her husband and him not treating it like a partnership. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below.

Kristine Hits a Wall

Keith and Kristine had a rough week and experienced their first actual fight. Kristine was getting sick of cooking all of the time. When she brought this up to her husband, he complained about having to do so many dishes. It made Kristine feel like she just replaced his grandma in his eyes.

“It’s almost sexist, and it bothers me. I feel like he wants me to be, like, this 1950s housewife,” she said. “I have so much more going for myself, and this is all you focused on?”

When they talked it over with the experts, Keith explained how he had to be a parent to his dad, who wasn’t there for him. This made the space his mom and grandma made feel safe for him, especially when it came to meals. His admission allowed Kristine to gain “a lot more empathy” for her husband.

Luke’s Mom Scares Kate

Luke and Kate have been in a better place as of late. When they went over Luke’s parent’s house for a meal to spend time together, Kate completely loved spending time with his family and it made her feel comfortable for once.

“As I’m sitting here, I realized this is exactly what I was looking for,” she said. “This is what I hoped our marriage would be.”

When she got a second to talk to Luke’s mom, her confidence dwindled. His mom only kept bringing up scenarios about if their marriage failed. She even referred to the process as a “mockery of marriage.”

“I feel like his mom was kind of just checking in on how I would feel after this ends,” Kate said. “Nobody thinks this is going to work out.”

Jasmine Learns to Compromise

Jasmine took Will to her aunt’s house and the group discussed their marriage and even asked for advice. Her family was very accepting of Will and even told Jasmine that she needs to listen to her husband.

“I’m feeling a little betrayed,” Jasmine said upon hearing that. “I don’t need to listen to Will, he needs to listen to me.”

However, when her family explained the importance of communication, she started to understand it, admitting, “I am learning that you have to compromise. I am going to listen to my husband … it might be hard at first.”

AJ Gets Deep With Stephanie

AJ shared a story with Stephanie this week that gave her more insight. When he was younger, he was ejected from a motorcycle and thought he had died.

“I said, ‘There’s no way I could be alive,’” he revealed. He didn’t feel any pain from the accident and didn’t know he was knocked out. He then told her he constantly feels lucky to live another day, which is why he makes such spontaneous decisions.

“That’s why I’m so energetic and happy, because I’m so happy to be alive,” he said

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime (produced by Kinetic Content) on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

