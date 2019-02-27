A very unhappy anniversary! Luke ditched Kate on their anniversary and she broke down in tears during the Tuesday, February 26, episode of Married At First Sight. The couples all celebrated one month of being married during the episode. For some, it was a happy occasion and for others, it was nothing short of a nightmare. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Luke Lets Kate Down

Kate and Luke have had so many problems in their marriage. She said she felt “alone” in the partnership and he just didn’t seem to understand how much he had been upsetting her.

“It kind of doesn’t feel like a marriage right now because there’s no romantic part of our relationship,” she said. She even told him that if she’s not the one for him, it’s fine but she just wants him to tell her. He stayed silent when she mentioned it, which frustrated her.

“I have given you everything that is me and that’s OK,” she said. “This isn’t the stranger that you wanted to marry, so it’s fine.”

The day after their talk was their anniversary, and Luke woke up at 8 a.m. and left her to hang out with his friends all day. She was so upset about it she sobbed.

“One month ago, I never would’ve expected that my husband wouldn’t want to spend our one month anniversary together,” Kate said. “It’s disappointing because it means so much to me to be married.”

Speaking of Love …

AJ and Stephanie are obsessed with each other after one month of marriage. AJ truly believes that Stephanie completely transformed his life.

“I want to be in love with Stephanie and I feel like that’s soon to come,” he said. “Having a wife in my life really brought an element of happiness to my life that I was missing.”

Stephanie seems like she feels the same way about her husband.

“Every day I see more potential of falling in love, of being together forever,” she said. “Right now, I’m very optimistic.”

Keith Cooks for Kristine

Keith and Kristine’s major problem has been that he refuses to attempt to cook. To celebrate their one month anniversary, he took a cooking class to try to impress her.

“I just hope that Kristine likes the way I cook,” he said. “I just want Kristine to see that I appreciate her.”

She was completely impressed by all the work he put into the meal and absolutely loved it.

“I’m just shocked and completely floored,” she said. “Keith is amazing. If he’s not too careful and he keeps doing things like this, then I just may fall in love with him.”

Will Rates Jasmine

Jasmine was so excited to have a romantic evening with Will to celebrate their anniversary. They really seemed to be falling for each other and she thought they may finally have sex.

“My comfort level with Jasmine has grown tremendously,” Will said. “We continue to, like, slowly progress.”

However, when Jasmine asked Will to rate her as a wife, he gave her a 6.8, which upset her.

“It was supposed to be a romantic night but Will just ruined it,” she said. “I wanted to smack him. … I think that I am really good as a wife and Will has more to work on.”

He cited communication as a reason for his rating and said they have room to grow, but she felt “disrespected” which totally ruined the vibe.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime (produced by Kinetic Content) on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

