Is it OK to ask your friends if they’re having sex with their significant others? What about strangers? Shawniece Jackson finds no problem in it!

“So I have a question to ask you guys. Did any of you guys do the ’S word?’’” Shawniece asks the other two couples during Us Weekly’s exclusive Married at First Sight sneak peek. Ryan Buckley and Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic all look at each other, clearly caught off guard. “Who brought her to the party?” Jonathan jokes, to try and break the ice.

“You mean consummate?” Ryan asks, before divulging. “We haven’t had sex, yet. We’re waiting for the right time, the right moment. We don’t have to rush anything. We’re in Jamaica having an awesome time.”

However, that’s not the case. “We’ve been having sex since the actual wedding date itself, but what happens in the bedroom between me and Jaclyn is not really any of their business,” Ryan tells the camera in his testimonial. “It’s something that I am not comfortable talking about. It’s just between me and her. That’s alright to have those things.”

As viewers saw on last week’s episode, Ryan and Jaclyn were in bed the morning after their wedding, and the camera cut to a condom on the floor. So apparently their relationship is blossoming. However, Shawniece and her new husband, Jephte Pierrre, are still not on the same page — but he pointed out at the end of last week’s episode, it is only day five.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

