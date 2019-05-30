Happy wedding day! Season 9 of Married at First Sight will come in with a bang. With four new couples, all based in Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as new expert Dr. Viviana Coles, this season will bring up brand new challenges, and Us Weekly has the first look.

The season 9 couples are Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill; Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles; Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson; and Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell. While they are all strangers – for now – they’re all looking for one thing: true love.

“I’m gonna be changing my whole life for a stranger and that scares me,” Amber, 27, states in the exclusive trailer above. Iris, 27, who is a proud virgin and has been saving herself for marriage, adds, “I’m here to find love! I’m here to find a man. I’m ready to get a tan line on my ring finger!”

Many of the men and women admit to having nerves on their wedding day. “This could absolutely blow up in my face,” one soon-to-be husband says in the video.

Married at First Sight’s matchmaking special (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Wednesday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Season 9 premieres directly after at 9 p.m. ET.

