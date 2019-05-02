Season 9 has arrived! Married at First Sight heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, where eight singles will say “I do,” despite never meeting their new spouse ahead of time. Throughout the season, the series will follow the newlyweds’ journey on their honeymoons and through the beginning of married life. At the end of the season, they’ll decide if they want to stay together or file for divorce.

This season’s couples are Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill; Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles; Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson; and Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell. However, each have different reasons for being on the show.

For example, Jamie is sick of dating – and is not into the modern style – and is hoping that he’ll finally find a life of happiness that includes traveling with the one he loves. His new wife has spent the past two years focusing on her own personal growth and is ready to settle down and start a family.

Meanwhile, Greg comes from a close-knit family and has never felt more ready to start his own, especially after years of failed relationships. His new bride, Deonna, also values the importance of family – her parents are still together and her sister is her best friend. She knows she’s taking a huge leap of faith with the show but is really ready to share her life with someone.

The new season will kick off with an hourlong special about matchmaking! Experts Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson will all return for the dramatic journey.

