Mother knows best. Married at First Sight season 16 has been a struggle for Airris Williams and Jasmine Secrest, so he looks to her mom for advice in Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from this week’s episode of the Lifetime reality show.

Airris sits down with Evette, Jasmine’s mother, and asks, “Is there, like, a way to pull certain things out of her?”

Evette understands Airris’ struggle. “Most of the time when you feel like, ‘You holding something back,’ nine times out of 10, she is,” she explains to her son-in-law. “She’s so used to helping everybody else that she don’t take herself into consideration. And I tell her, ‘In order for you to teach someone how to make you happy, you gotta know what makes you happy.'”

In addition to wanting her daughter to find happiness, Evette revealed that she doesn’t want Jasmine to be so strict about sex. Jasmine and Airris agreed last week that they won’t have sex until Decision Day, which comes at the end of the first eight weeks of marriage. That is quite a contrast from earlier in the season when Airris said he wanted to be Jasmine’s “sex mentor.” Despite their chaste decision, Evette thinks they should be open to intimacy.

“She also shared with me that you guys said that you weren’t gonna have sex ’til Decision Day. When she shared that with me, I was just like,” — Evette gasps dramatically — “But what if tomorrow something happens? Something could happen in a split second … you’ll fight it, and then there you have missed out on an opportunity.”

The Nashville resident quickly added that she was not trying to get too involved in decisions about their sex life.

Luckily, he doesn’t bring that up with his mother-in-law, and Airris instead pivots the conversation. “For me, I like connections, and a lot of times, those connections come from a shared interest. I’m trying to find what we have in common,” he shares. “I’m posing these questions and trying to find things we share and similar lived experiences. It would be easier if these things that I’m searching for were in play because it would be, like, natural.”

Evette understands where he’s coming from and is happy to see how clearly Airris communicates his feelings — which is exactly what Jasmine needs.

“I love the fact that Airris is open. I love the fact that he is communicating, so no one is unsure of how he feels. We know how he feels,” Evette says. “Should she go deeper? Yes. I think she’s in her head, and as a mother, it’s very hard to say, but I want it to work, so I’ll be praying for these two.”

An all-new episode of Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET.