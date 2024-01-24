After divorcing, Married At First Sight’s Lauren and Orion are ready to have some tough discussions about what went wrong in their marriage in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode.

“I don’t have any lingering animosity towards you or towards anything that happened,” Lauren tells ex-husband Orion in the Wednesday, January 24, clip.

The pair married when they met at the altar at the beginning of Married at First Sight season 17. However, they didn’t make it to Decision Day, which is when other couples on the Lifetime reality show decide whether to remain married or get divorced eight weeks after the wedding. Instead, they decided to get a divorce shortly after moving in together.

The season 17 couple were the second of the five couples to get divorced just after being married for 13 days. This makes them the second shortest marriage in Married at First Sight history after a MAFS season four couple split after 10 days.

In Us’ exclusive sneak peek, Lauren and Orion meet up when they are seated next to each other at Michael’s second wedding (he was the first MAFS groom left at the altar in the season premiere).

The clip flashes back to five weeks ago when the pair were still married and talking through problems they were having, mainly about what felt appropriate to say and joke with one another about. “Jokes about each other’s background and cultures, I wouldn’t deem that okay. I wouldn’t do that to you,” Orion explained to Lauren.

Related: 'Married at First Sight' Babies: Pics Baby boom! These successful Married at First Sight couples didn’t stop at just tying the knot, but began growing their families after their nuptials. Season 1 stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have been open with their fans about their baby plans since wrapping the reality show, sharing both the good and the bad. The […]

That conversation led the pair to figure out what would be best for them moving forward — which turned out to be ending their relationship. “I want to follow through with wanting a divorce,” Orion told a stoic Lauren.

“Being able to step back and take emotions out of everything and step back and look at it from a birds-eye view has been refreshing,” Lauren describes to Orion of her post-divorce outlook.

That’s clear through the conversation between Lauren and Orion, who are pleasantly getting along and talking about their new perspectives after their relationship. “I’m starting back with yoga and meditation and sound bowl,” Lauren continues. “It feels good to get back into the groove of things.”

Related: All the ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Still Together Today When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]

The Denver-based couple went through some whiplash before finally agreeing to divorce. Orion told Lauren they were over during their honeymoon but on the way home asked for the pair to try again. Lauren wanted to continue to try to work on their marriage but after the two were living separately, Orion said he wanted a divorce.

However, in the clip, it seems that the pair are on a road to being on friendly terms, even though when Orion asks Lauren if she wants to have a conversation about everything at a later time, she politely declines.

Married at First Sight season 17 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.