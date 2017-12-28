While New Year’s Eve can be filled with great festivities, alcohol can be a bit more free-flowing than the average night. Luckily, Martha Stewart has a simple solution to a hangover-free New Year’s Day. “I am such a goodie two shoes, I have rarely over consumed. But if I did, I would try to drink some hot ginger and lemon tea, take a hot Epson salts bath, get a massage,” Stewart, 76, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “And sleep it off.”

Before the ball drops, Stewart says it’s more than manageable to serve guests high-quality alcohol without breaking the bank. “Traditionally there are five to six glasses per bottle [of champagne] depending on the size of the pour. If it’s just for toasting, one bottle per six people,” she tells Us. “Because of the esteemed name of the region, good Champagne starts around $30 on the low end and goes up. Other Cremants (French sparkling wine) of great quality can be found for $25. Also, if you prefer Prosecco, you’ll start around $20.”

Stewart – who recently launched Martha Stewart Wine Co, a curated collection of personally handpicked affordable wines – notes that despite the tradition of champagne on New Year’s Eve, hosts shouldn’t feel limited to the drink when celebrating. “It is absolutely fine to serve a good sparkling wine from outside of the region of Champagne, France! While the area was made popular for its sparkling wine, there are plenty of similar wines from fantastic regions, like Sauternes, that provide great value and quality for any budget,” she says. “If you are making cocktails, avoid higher end wines and stick to the $20-30 bottles. Cava from Spain can be delicious and affordable.”

Stewart suggests serving bubbly in coupe glasses and also recommends incorporating the drinks into other features of the party. “Sparkling wine is perfect for a celebratory toast, but also a sparkling wine tower of glasses is a gorgeous feature for any party,” she says. “Champagne butter is a favorite for many chefs, as well as desserts that use sparkling wine. It’s a great gift for friends and family, whether it’s a graduation or a new home.”

While Stewart doesn’t like to overindulge in drinking, she may enjoy bubbly a bit more than her Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party cohost, Snoop Dogg. “Snoop does not drink very much and on our show he always says I am giving him too much to drink,” she says. “However he does like a great drink or great wine. I think I could drink more, although we have never had a contest.”

If guests do consume a bit too much alcohol, Stewart has a clear suggestion on how to proceed: “Make sure the guest does not drive! Put the guest into an Uber!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!