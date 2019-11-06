



Has the Leopard found its mate? It looks to be that way! In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, November 6, episode of The Masked Singer, the mystery singer flirts with host Nick Cannon causing the judges to crack up.

“He’s loving on Nick right now,” Jenny McCarthy says before the Leopard gets down on one knee and pulls out a ring. “I’m uncomfortable right now,” the host, 39, says to the Leopard before accepting. “I do I do I do. Nicole [Scherzinger]‘s with the Thingamajig, I had to get something.”

With that, guest host Anthony Anderson gets confused about what’s going on. “What exactly is this show about?” the Black-ish star, 49, asks. “What did I agree to do?”

Naturally — the other judges have no idea what’s going on. “They try to keep us very separate. Separate hallway, separate building. They’re in trailers, we’re in dressing rooms,” judge Ken Jeong recently told Us exclusively while talking about the secretive nature of the show. “But, at the same time, if I see someone in a mask in one of those, I always move and leave because I really try to keep it pure. … I just don’t want to have any idea!”

So, who is Cannon’s secret admirer? Throughout the season, the Leopard has said he was a “heavy hitter” at one point, but now people care more about what he’s wearing or who he’s dating. “At one point, I was an engineer, but what some of you might not know is that I once served fast food,” he also noted. Additionally, he has friends in high places. “The security here reminds me of the secret service. I should know,” the Leopard said in an early episode. “I’ve been spotted with the president.”

Since the Fox competition series was delayed due to the World Series, this week’s episode will be a two-hour special, with all 11 masked artists performing; the supersized episode will include two celebrity reveals.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. E.T