The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching! Matthew Broderick is starring as the narrator in Fox’s A Christmas Story Live!, and to get into the holiday spirit, Fox has created the “Best Present I Ever Got” series.

The Manchester by the Sea actor shared the hilarious story of the best Christmas present he has ever received in a first look shared exclusively with Us Weekly. “I remember, not a Red Ryder BB Gun, but a red bicycle,” the two-time Tony Award winner, 55, says in the clip. “A Royal Scot, I think it was called or a Raleigh, I can’t quite remember. It was bright red, with fenders.”

“It was my first kind of big boy bike,” he recalled. “And it was leaning against the fireplace when I woke up and I very much remember that moment.” He added: “As I remember it being stolen from me some months later near Washington State Park. Somebody said, ‘Can I ride that?’ and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know!’ then he was like, ‘Come on!’ and I was like, ‘Okay.’”

“He rode it, alright. So, that’s gone,” he concluded with a smile.

The live production is a new take on the 1983 holiday classic. A trailer for the project premiered earlier this month, and Broderick will play the grown-up Ralphie Parker, who narrates the story as he looks back on his favorite childhood Christmas. Maya Rudolph will play his mom and 11-year-old Andy Walken will star as the young Ralphie. Actors Jane Krakowski and Chris Diamantopoulos are also a part of the cast.

A Christmas Story Live! will be filmed in Burbank on the Warner Bros. lot and will air on Fox on Sunday, December 17, at 7 p.m. ET.

