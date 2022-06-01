Matthew Morrison Fired From ‘SYTYCD’ Over ‘Inappropriate’ Texts to Contestant

Matthew Morrison was fired from So You Think You Can Dance for sending “inappropriate” text messages to a female contestant, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“The messages contained sexual innuendos and were flirty to the extent he was overstepping boundaries,” the insider says. “He didn’t have sex with the contestant, but she complained to producers about him because the messages made her feel uncomfortable and awkward and then they took it to HR.”

According to the source, the messages “were deemed inappropriate and broke protocol” for Fox. The network reportedly “investigated further” and Morrison, 43, was let go from the show.

Us exclusively confirmed the Broadway actor’s departure from season 17 of SYTYCD on Friday, May 27.

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me,” Morrison said in a statement at the time. “Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

Pre-taped episodes featuring the Glee alum will air through most of June, according to Entertainment Weekly. A replacement will reportedly be brought in during the second part of the show’s current season. Morrison originally joined the dancing competition series to replace Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy alongside newcomers JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The California native has not yet publicly addressed his exit from SYTYCD. His last post on social media was a sweet tribute to wife Renee Puente in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Grateful that there is a nationally recognized day to honor our greatest of treasures. Mothers. And my greatest treasure is this one right here Renee Marie Morrison,” Morrison, who shares son Revel, 4, and daughter Phoenix, 23 months, with Puente, 37, wrote via Instagram last month. “My teacher, inspiration, and best friend. You inspire us to feel all the feelings and you lead with a grace that galvanizes this family together.”

The Tony award nominee, who married Puente in 2014, added, “May this day reinforce the strength in purpose to all our divine Mothers out there. The most challenging work with the greatest rewards.”

Reps for Morrison did not immediately respond to Us Weekly‘s request for comment.

