The end is near for New Girl, something that settled in a while ago for star Max Greenfield. While the final eight episodes don’t begin airing until Tuesday, April 10, the cast has already said their goodbyes.

“For us, it’s over. It is bittersweet. We had such a great run,” Greenfield told Us Weekly at a recent FYC Event celebrating The Assassination of Gianni Versace in Los Angeles. “We’re so grateful and I guess, onto the next now.”

As for the cast reuniting down the road, the American Horror Story alum says there’s “always a chance” of that. “I don’t know what they would be doing together. Maybe they’d move back into the loft for fun!”

Greenfield, 37, naturally grew very close to his costars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris.

“People used to ask us, ‘On the weekends, do you guys all hang out?’ I was like, ‘We literally never see each other outside of the show because we spend so much time on set together that it would be weird to see each other outside,’” he told Us. “Now we’re going to take a real break from each other for a while and then we’ll come back!”

Greenfield already has a plan set for how they’ll start hanging out again.

“I’m just going to show up to Jake’s house. I’m just going to show up on his doorstep and be like, ‘Hey man. You don’t call. You don’t write. And now I’m here,’” he added, laughing. “Or I’ll kidnap him and take him over to Damon’s house and we’ll just show up! Or maybe the three of us will kidnap Lamorne and have like a Hangover situation.”

The final season of New Girl begins on Fox Tuesday, April 10, at 9:30 P.M. ET.

