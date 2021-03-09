The return of Blossom! Ahead of Hulu’s Kid 90 documentary launching on Friday, March 12, the streaming service started rolling out seasons of numerous throwback series, including Blossom, Felicity and My So-Called Life.

“This show was for sure an anomaly when we came out in 1990. A show about a girl was unheard of on network TV at the time and people thought we were nuts to try it,” Mayim Bialik tells Us Weekly exclusively about Blossom, the show that launched her career when it debuted on NBC in July 1990. “Don Reo wrote a beautiful show about a young woman who was unconventional, quirky, smart, fun and fearless. Our show tackled issues which were controversial at the time and we did it with the skill of a writing team that truly was enjoying playing with these characters and this family — drug abuse and recovery, divorce, a motherless family, sibling rivalry and the meaning of family bonds. All of these are our show.”

The actress, 45, also sees so many parallels in the character of Blossom Russo and herself. “We have the ability to be introspective and find depth in everything,” the Big Bang Theory alum says. “Don Reo created a very complex character who also was a lot of fun; I’d like to think life is a bit of both.”

The sitcom, which aired for five seasons, also starred Ted Wass, Michael Stoyanov and Joey Lawrence. Today, Blossom would most likely be a civil rights attorney, the neuroscientist tells Us — or at least helping people in some ways. “Maybe she’d be working with kids at risk? She’d be doing something brave and bold and colorful,” Bialik says.

As for rewatching the show — or watching a reboot, the Call Me Kat star has no interest. “I haven’t been watching any reboots,” she admits. “It freaks me out and makes me feel old!”

Blossom is now streaming on Hulu.