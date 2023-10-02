There was a time when Meek Mill would only address Drake via a diss track. Now, Mill just picks up the phone.

“Me and Drake [are] talking to each other a lot,” Mill, 36, said on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation on Friday, September 29, showing how far he and Drake, 36, have come since their mid-2010s rap feud. Mill explained that he reached out to the “Slime You Out” rapper when people started to say that Drake’s new single was “corny.”

“I see people saying stuff about Drake … I texted him. I was like, ‘I don’t think ‘Slime You Out’ is corny, and I would tell you if I thought it was corny.’ I just ain’t think the song was corny,” said Mill. “But on the internet now we got it like that, where we could, like, be brutal.”

“If he thinks my song corny, he could tell me that,” continued Mill, explaining that he and Drake were never “at a space like that before the beef. And now we got to a space where we can text each other and say anything. It could be about a female I like. ‘Yo Drake, what’s up? Who is this?’ He going to definitely call me and say the same thing.”

“We got that honesty where we can leave it on the table, and we can walk away and feel good about that,” said Mill. “And we ain’t had that before the beef.”

Drake had a handful of high-profile feuds in the 2010s, from his multiple clashes with Kanye West to the beef with Pusha T that revealed Drake’s son. So, it’s easy to overlook how, in the summer of 2015, Mill caused a ruckus by going on Twitter to say that Drake “don’t write his own raps.” Mill also claimed that Drake “ain’t even write that verse on my album [the song ‘R.I.C.O,’ off of Dreams Worth More Than Money]” and that he would have removed that track from the album had he known.

Shortly after Mill’s comments, Drake released “Charged Up,” a diss track Mill called “baby lotion soft. Mill seemingly taunted Drake by dropping the “All Eyes on You” video with his then-love (and Drake’s dear friend) Nicki Minaj.

Days after the video dropped, Drake released “Back to Back,” his second diss track. “I waited four days, n—a, where y’all at? / I drove here in the Wraith playin’ AR-AB / I’m not sure what it was that really made y’all mad / But I guess this is what I gotta do to make y’all rap,” he rapped.

Mill responded with “Wanna Know,” which failed to impress hip-hop fans. Drake would continue to taunt Mill in 2015, and the consensus was that the Toronto rapper had won the feud.

The two would make subtle jabs at each other over the following years, but in 2018, the two buried the hatchet. Drake even brought out Mill during a show in Boston, and the two publicly squashed the beef.

“This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career,” Drake would later write online about the reunion. That year, Drake would also appear on “Going Bad,” a song from Mills’ Championships album.