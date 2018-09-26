Hamlet the piggy isn’t just another cute face. This little pet helps her owner Melanie Gomez get through some difficult times, all while stealing the hearts of social media users.

Hamlet is a little animal with a big job. Gomez, who was diagnosed with epilepsy in college, got the adorable Nashville-based therapy pet in 2014, when she began suffering from a large increase in breakthrough seizures. Since then, Hamlet has been a source of comfort and help.

“My husband wanted a companion for me, but he is extremely allergic to dogs and cats. I showed him a video of a mini pig playing with a dog and he was sold,” Gomez revealed in a blog post for Bored Panda. “Hamlet came to me in a seemingly hopeless situation. She never left my side on my worst days and was always ready to play.”

She added: “Hamlet saved me. My epilepsy taught me how frail life can be. Hamlet taught me that life is a beautiful gift despite its frailty.”

Thanks to the support of Hamlet, Gomez was able to focus less on the depression that came with her diagnosis and more on the relationship with her sweet little pig. The four-legged friend was able to begin noticing signs of Gomez’s seizures at the young age of 2. Hamlet would then warn her human to stay in a safe place by positioning herself on her owner’s legs so she couldn’t get up.

Thanks to the love and happiness that Hamlet brought to her, Gomez was inspired to share the adorable piggy with the world by giving her a social media presence. Hamlet currently boasts more than 341,000 Instagram followers — and for good reason.

From rocking wigs to driving in toy convertibles, Hamlet is no stranger to posing for the camera. But it’s not all fun and games. Hamlet even hits the gym in pint-sized workout gear in order to keep her fit physique — or simply to give her fans a giggle. “Hey Bro,” a Hamlet pic was recently captioned showing the pig alongside two weights. “Do you even lift?”

Follow Hamlet on Instagram @hamlet_the_piggy.

