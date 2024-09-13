Meet the New Members of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Professional Troupe

The Dancing With the Stars troupe is gaining some new members!

Marcquet Hill, Stephani Sosa, Kailyn Rogers and Roman Nevinchanyi will all join the troupe for season 33 of DWTS, which premieres on Tuesday, September 17. The troupe consists of professional dancers who perform on the show but do not get partnered with celebrity contestants.

The DWTS troupe was introduced in season 12 and has featured many dancers who later went on to become professional partners, including Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater. Former troupe member Ezra Sosa was promoted for season 33 and will make his debut as a pro with partner Anna Delvey. Stephanie is his sister.

Keep scrolling to meet the newest members of the DWTS troupe:

Marcquet Hill

Hometown: Provo, Utah

Age: 29

Experience: Marquet has toured the United States with Magic Mike Live, appeared on season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, worked with Selena Gomez and Kali Uchis and done choreography for Mira quién baila.

Fun Facts: Marquet has run youth ballroom programs in Las Vegas and Utah and taught for World of Dance, Playground LA, CLI Studios and Millennium Dance Complex. He began ballroom dancing on his middle school team and is passionate about educating the next generation of dancers.

Stephani Sosa

Hometown: Orem, Utah

Age: 25

Experience: Stephani holds two national titles in Latin Ballroom. She made the top nine on season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance alongside Ezra and has also appeared on television shows including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Palm Royale and Perry Mason. Stephanie has performed at the Hollywood Bowl in the ensembles of Encanto: Live and Lion King: Live and alongside Billie Eilish at Coachella.

Fun Facts: Stephanie was recently part of the workshop for the new Broadway show Take the Lead and teaches young children touring with STREETZ dance convention.

Kailyn Rogers

Hometown: Mesa, Arizona

Age: 26

Experience: Kailyn has toured with Derek and Julianne Hough, Lindsay Stirling, Evanescence and Shaping Sound and worked with artists including Michael Bublé, Billie Eilish, 5 Seconds of Summer and Neyo. She has performed on The Masked Singer, World of Dance, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and at Coachella.

Fun Facts: Kailyn started dancing at age 3 and wants to encourage others to express themselves through movement.

Roman Nevinchanyi

Hometown: Donetsk, Ukraine, and Kiev, Ukraine

Age: 26

Experience: After appearing on the Ukrainian version of So You Think You Can Dance, Roman made the top 8 on season 18 of the American version.

Fun Facts: Romani moved to the United States at age 19. He has studied ballroom, ballet, contemporary, hip hop and more styles of dance.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ simultaneously Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET beginning September 17. You can stream episodes on Disney+ the day after they air.