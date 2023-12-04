Meg Ryan playfully roasted Billy Crystal for their infamous When Harry Met Sally orgasm scene before he accepted his award at the Kennedy Center Honors.

“The scene came really naturally to me, and I really have Billy to thank for that,” Ryan, 62, said during her speech at the 46th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, December 3. “I’ve actually never been around anyone who made faking an orgasm easier. So thank you, Billy.”

Ryan was referring to the iconic moment in the 1989 romcom, when she and Crystal’s characters, Sally and Harry, are out to lunch at Katz’s Deli and Ryan fakes an orgasm in the middle of the restaurant. To which a fellow restaurant patron responds, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

“The characters just came alive,” Ryan continued in her speech. “And just meeting him. I don’t know. How could you not love Billy Crystal?”

Related: 'When Harry Met Sally' Cast: Where Are They Now? Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal created romantic-comedy perfection in When Harry Met Sally — and viewers are still falling in love with their performances today. The Rob Reiner-directed film follows Harry Burns (Crystal) and Sally Albright (Ryan) from the time they meet in Chicago through more than a decade of friendship and missed connections. Written […]

Ryan explained that while Crystal is very different from the character he portrayed, the pair do share similarities thanks to the effort the actor put into the role.

“Of course, Harry is a very broad character: noxious, insensitive and terrified of commitment. But if you take out all of Harry’s flaws, what you have underneath is pure Billy. And what he brings to all of his characters is heart,” she shared. “Harry is his heart because Billy listens to his [heart,] and as his wife, Janice, has known for over 50 years — falling in love with Billy is a pretty easy thing to do.”

Ryan wasn’t the only one to poke fun at Crystal that evening. Rob Reiner, who directed the film, teased the actor on the red carpet of the ceremony. “I hope this doesn’t give him a big head, because honestly, his head’s already big,” Reiner, 76, quipped to the Associated Press on the red carpet.

While Reiner was teasing Crystal before the show started, he had nothing but sweet sentiments for the comedian in his speech.

“He can be edgy, but you always feel the human side of him. And he’s not afraid to show his emotion, which is rare for most comedians,” he gushed.

Related: Best Rom-Coms to Watch When You’re Stuck at Home Romance for all! Whether you’re stuck at home due to inclement weather, or simply want a night in, Us Weekly has the perfect must-watch movie list for indoor viewing. While some fans may opt for social media quizzes or binge-watching a new show, others choose to break out their go-to romantic comedies during a long weekend […]

Crystal was one of five recipients at the prestigious ceremony. Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick and Renée Fleming were also honored for their achievements in the arts and American culture. President Joe Biden was in attendance for the event and spoke highly of all the award recipients — especially Crystal.

“Billy grew up sweeping the floor of his family’s music shop on 42nd Street, and he became America’s most celebrated comedian, actor, and writer on screen and on stage,” Biden, 81, said. “What I admire most about him is his heart — his heart that reminds us to love and care for one another — raising awareness and funds to end cancer, fighting homelessness, helping a city rebuild after 9/11 and Superstorm Sandy and so much more.”

While the ceremony occurred on Sunday, the taping will air on CBS Wednesday, December 27.