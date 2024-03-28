Megan Thee Stallion Says Black Female Artists Don t Get Many Options

In order to become one of the music industry’s biggest stars, Megan Thee Stallion had to overcome her fair share of obstacles.

“As a businesswoman, I’ve learned you don’t have to take no for an answer,” the rapper, 29, shared in her April 2024 ADWEEK cover story. “Sometimes in this industry … especially being a woman … especially being a Black woman … people don’t even present you with all of your options. They don’t even tell you everything that you could get.”

Back in October 2023, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she had parted ways with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, after years of legal battles over the distribution of her work. Last month, she signed a new deal with Warner Music Group allowing her to continue to release music through her company, Hot Girl Productions, as well as utilize Warner Music Group’s resources to distribute and promote her work.

“It feels so great. It feels so empowering,” she told ADWEEK of the deal. “I hope that a lot of artists see [that] it doesn’t matter how many nos, how many obstacles, how many terrible experiences that you may have in this [business] – you shouldn’t give up. Because there is a light on the other side.”

She continued: “It doesn’t matter how you get there, as long as you take the journey, and you don’t quit. Because if I would’ve quit, I would’ve never made it here.”

With three Grammys and a discography full of albums, EPs and singles under her belt, Megan Thee Stallion is excited to keep doing what she loves. “All I want to do is show y’all how cute I look, how good I rap and just promote the things that I’m trying to promote, and I’m outta here,” she shared. “I talk to [my fanbase] thee hotties sometimes, but I really had to learn to not pay attention to the negativity, because [I realized] these people don’t know me.”

She went on to tease that she’s “coming up with some things for thee hotties,” adding, “[They are gonna like it … because nobody could tell me no. Nobody had any input. Nobody could tell me what to do!”

This year has been full of business moves for Megan Thee Stallion as she took on the role of Mother Fitness for a campaign with Planet Fitness and released her Nike workout clothing collaboration, Hot Girl Systems, last month. In terms of music, she teamed up with Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp on the track “Not My Fault” in December 2023 and dropped her latest single, “HISS,” earlier this year.

In addition to performing gigs at several of this summer’s biggest music festivals, Megan Thee Stallion will kick off her Hot Girl Summer headlining tour in May. She and her opening act, Glorilla, will perform over 30 shows across the country and Europe through July 2024.

“HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR ☀️☀️☀️,” she announced via Instagram on March 13. “Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY 🔥 I told you what cities today to get yall prepared!”