Megan Thee Stallion likes to have sex – but it may be a while before she invites anyone into her bed.

During an Instagram Live on November 23 , Megan, 28, mocked those who were obsessed with her personal life. “It’s like nobody be listening to my music. They be like, [shocked gasp] ‘Megan Thee Stallion…I can not believe she likes to have sex! I cannot believe Megan The Stallion f—ks!’” she said with a laugh. While owning up to that, she did say she was “turning over a new leaf” when it came to the bedroom.

“I’m stingy with the [sex],” she said in the footage captured by a fan. “I’m not a freak anymore,” said Megan, adding how tired of dating. “I’m done. I’m done with the streets. So toxic in the streets. I’m tired with the streets,” she said.

The news of Megan’s “freak” moratorium comes after her split from longtime boyfriend Pardison Fontaine amid insinuations that Fontaine, 40, was unfaithful. In Megan’s new song, “Cobra,” she rapped about how she caught a former lover in the act with another person.

“Man, I miss my parents / Way too anxious, always cancel my plans / Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d–k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’ / Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s–t I can take,” rapped Megan.

Fontaine responded with the release of “Thee Person” on November 18. He accused Megan of sleeping with her close friend and music producer LilJuMadeDaBeat. Elsewhere on the track, Fontaine said he was going to propose, said Megan had a “ugly soul,” and vented that he was “beefin’ with n—s you know you was f—kin’,” alluding to the public clashes between him and Tory Lanez.

In December 2022, Megan confirmed that she and Lanez, 31, had a sexual relationship despite publicly denying it. During the trial – over the 2020 incident where Lanez shot at Megan’s feet after a heated argument – the “WAP” rapper said she initially denied the relationship because she was embarrassed. “How could I share my body with someone who could do this to me?” she asked.

Whereas Megan adopted snake imagery in her “Cobra” music video, the artwork to Fontaine’s single was that of the computer game Snake. However, Pardison’s diss track didn’t win over fans. The Root’s Candace McDuffie said that Pardison’s song “[reminds] the public of the simple fact that he can’t rap worth a damn. … Pardi may have tried to embarrass Meg, but the only person he truly embarrassed is himself.”