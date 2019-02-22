Is Meghan King Edmonds ready for her close-up again? The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was recently spotted filming for season 14.

“She did a shoot with Shannon [Beador] and Tamra [Judge],” a source confirms to Us Weekly. “She was in town [and] just wanted to chat up.”

However, King Edmonds, 34, does not have any plans to return full-time to the Bravo show. “It was a cameo,” the source clarifies, noting that the reality star and her husband, Jim Edmonds, has moved from California to her native St. Louis with daughter Aspen, 2, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 8 months.

A source told Life & Style, which was first to report the news, that the couple “are happily living their life off of TV and are enjoying raising their beautiful family together.”

King Edmonds was a full-time Housewife on seasons 10, 11 and 12 of RHOC, in addition to having guest roles on seasons 9 and 14. She announced her exit from the series in January 2018.

“As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer,” she wrote on her blog at the time. “But what you might not suspect is the physical toll: filming is grueling!”

King Edmonds explained in her blog post that she decided to step away to spend more time with family. She also thanked her “soul sisters” Beador, 54, and Judge, 51, who “touched my heart.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!