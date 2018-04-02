She’s just like Us! Meghan Markle is a big fan of the 2002 romantic drama Center Stage — so, naturally, she fangirled when Amanda Schull joined Suits in 2013.

“A fun little tidbit with Meghan — she was a Center Stage fan,” Schull, 39, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “So she would ask me lots of questions about Center Stage, which is really sweet.”

Schull starred in the film, which focused on dancers determined to join the American Ballet Company. They performed their last showcase at Lincoln Center in NYC.

Coincidentally, Markle, 36, would go on to promote the USA Network series at an upfront event at Alice Tully Hall in 2012 — feet away from where the final scene was filmed.

Flash forward six years and Markle is now engaged to Prince Harry. The couple, who announced in November 2017 that he proposed, will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Following the news, the pretend paralegal-turned-future princess announced that she’s retiring from acting. Her onscreen love Patrick J. Adams (the two played Rachel Zane and Mike Ross) also left the series.

“I was surprised! But at the same time it seems like they both had some pretty big things to pursue themselves. I wish them the best of luck in all of their new adventures. They are both really lovely, lovely people,” Schull tells Us. “The same generosity and kindness applies to Meghan. Every single time I worked with Meghan she was so prepared and so focused with her work on camera. And then the second the cameras stopped rolling she would just be so focused and interested in what was going on with me and open with what was going on with her. She was just always such an open, lovely, generous person from the very first day I met her.”

Schull, who plays Katrina Bennett on Suits, was recently upped to a series regular ahead of its eighth season.

