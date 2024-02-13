Meghan Markle is returning to the podcasting world, thanks to her new deal with Lemonada Media.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, said she was “proud” to join the “brilliant team at Lemonada” and “continue [her] love of podcasting,” in a statement posted via their official website on Tuesday, February 13.

“Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024,” the statement continued. “Our plan [is] to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works.”

Markle concluded by saying she’s “eager” to share more details about her new show soon.

The Suits alum’s new podcast deal comes months after Spotify scrapped her “Archetypes” podcast in June 2023 after one season. (“Archetypes” released 12 episodes with a variety of celebrity guests including Paris Hilton and Mindy Kaling from August 2022 to November 2022.)

“The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” a statement from WME read after news of the podcast cancellation. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

Following their departure from the royal family in 2020, Markle and husband Prince Harry signed a $20 million agreement with Spotify. The Archewell Audio website promised to “produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world” and “spotlight diverse perspectives and voices” with their content.

As noted in the statement, Markle’s latest deal with Lemonada promises to distribute the first season of “Archetypes,” along with launching the currently untitled new show.

“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to ‘Archetypes,’ and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon,” Lemonada Media CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer shared in Tuesday’s statement. “Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”

Lemonada Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs added that the team has been “blown away” by Markle’s “collaborative spirit and clear vision” for their partnership. “The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together.”